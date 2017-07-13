Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 13

Trial begins in 2015 Jefferson Court homicide

By Ethan Smith

The first-degree murder trial of Yquan Dashay Holloman got underway this week in Wayne County Superior Court.

Holloman, 21, is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Diamond Montrece Sampson in June 2015.

He is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury.

Police said at the time Holloman allegedly shot and killed Sampson while Sampson was sitting inside his own car while parked at Jefferson Court Apartments.

Reports from the time said police found Sampson dead in his own car at 10:50 p.m. June 7, 2015.

Holloman was taken into custody approximately 24 hours later. They arrested him at 9:53 p.m. June 8 at 606-B E. Holly St. without incident.

Reports at the time said Holloman was unarmed when police arrested him, but the murder weapon was recovered.

Police at the time said Holloman and Sampson were acquaintances, and a combination of departmental cooperation and Crime Stoppers tips led to Holloman's arrest.

Holloman is being represented by local defense attorney Walter Webster, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Davis Weddle is prosecuting the case.