Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 13

<< "Child rape suspect captured trying to sneak back into Wayne County from Texas" - "Leaders, community members discuss Goldsboro High changes" >>

WAGES offers fans to seniors amid sweltering heat

By Steve Herring

Published in News on July 13, 2017 7:22 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Sue Carter, left, and Brownie Doss check one of the free fans available at WAGES for residents 60 and older, or who are disabled and have no air conditioning. Fans are available as well as Wayne County Services on Aging.

Dangerously hot and humid conditions continued for a second day Thursday as the combination of hot temperatures and high humidities produced heat indices of around 105 by Thursday afternoon.

To help Wayne County's more susceptible residents beat the heat free fans are available for qualifying residents from Wayne County Services on Aging, 2001 E. Ash St., and WAGES, 601 Royall Ave.

To qualify a person must be at least 60 years of age, or be disabled, and not have air conditioning.

WAGES has given away 27 fans so far and has about 15 left. Services on Aging has handed out around 20 and has a few left.

Tabletop and floor-stand models are available. WAGES also has a few box-styled window fans.

"Heat like this, people can get very sick from heat exhaustion," said Paula Edwards, Services on Aging director.

It is easy for senior citizens to become overheated and not realize it simply because they tend to be more cold-natured, she said.

The free fan program is Operation Fan Relief sponsored by Duke Energy Progress.

WAGES and Services on Aging share in the program.

No public money is used, although monetary donations and donations of fans from the public are accepted by both agencies.

Call Services on Aging at 919-731-1608 or WAGES at 919-580-1790 to inquire about a fan or concerning making a donation.

In extreme hot weather the most at-risk population includes adults over 65, children under the age of 4, those without access to air conditioning and people with exiting health conditions such as heart disease.

On average over the past 10 years, extreme heat has accounted for more deaths than another weather events, according to U.S. Natural Hazard Statistics.

Thursday was a repeat of Wednesday afternoon when temperatures in the mid-90s and dew points in the 70s made it feel like 104.

The trend is expect to continue into today.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service was in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

A heat advisory may be needed Friday afternoon as well, according to the National Weather Service.

Also, a few strong to locally severe thunderstorms are possible both Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible.

Ms. Edwards offered the following hot weather tips for senior citizens from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services:

• Talk with your doctor and be aware of the medications you take and know for example that painkillers can reduce awareness of the heat and diuretics, which promote fluid loss, can lead to dehydration more often during hot weather. In addition to using electric fans, the following tips should be observed to reduce heat-related problems:

• Cool off by taking baths or showers, or placing ice bags or wet towels on the body.

• Stay out of direct sunlight, put shades over the windows, and use cross-ventilation and fans to cool rooms.

• Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits sweat to evaporate.

• Drink plenty of liquids such as water, fruit, or vegetable juices and iced tea to replace the fluids lost by sweating. As a person ages, thirst declines. Limit intake of alcoholic beverages or fluids that have too much salt, since it can complicate existing medical problems, such as high blood pressure.

• Eat small meals, and eat more often and avoid foods that are high in protein, which increases metabolic (body) heat.

• Keep your medicines in a cool, dry place.

• Check up on friends or neighbors who live alone.

• This can also be a good time to join your local senior center or take advantage of buildings made accessible to seniors during excessive heat.