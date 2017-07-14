Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 14

Authorities say woman strikes wrong chord by selling guitars, equipment allegedly stolen from ex-housemate

By Ethan Smith

Mosely

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a woman stole and pawned guitars and guitar equipment from a man she was living with in June.

Jasmin Latalia Mosely, 33, of 104 Striding Ridge Drive, is charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretense.

Mosely was reportedly staying with a man in the Princeton community in June.

On June 4, the Sheriff's Office said the man returned home to find several of his guitars, guitar foot pedals and amplifiers had been stolen.

Those items were then reportedly sold to Pay Day Pawnshop.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Mosely on Monday for the offense.

Mosely was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.