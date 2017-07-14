Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 14

Heat and humidity combine for a third consecutive day of 100-plus degree heat index

By Steve Herring

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Heat waves rise from under the boots of an N.C. Department of Transportation worker Friday as temperatures and humidity levels combine to create a heat index forecast to reach 107 degrees. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO This N.C. DOT crew was busy repaving a stretch of Community Drive in Wayne County Friday despite temperatures in the mid 90s and a heat index forecast between 105 and 107 degrees.

For the third day in a row, dangerously hot and humid conditions will continue today as a combination of hot temperatures and high humidities produce heat indices between 105 and 107 this afternoon.

And for the third consecutive day, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for central North Carolina in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Temperatures will once again reach the mid-90s and the dew point will climb into the mid-70s producing the oppressive heat.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight through Sunday night.

Saturday's high will be around 92 with heat index values as high as 102. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 80s Sunday and Monday.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

The most at-risk population includes adults over 65, children under the age of 4, those without access to air conditioning and people with exiting health conditions such as heart disease.