Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 14

<< "Leaders, community members discuss Goldsboro High changes" - "Leaders, community members discuss GHS changes" >>

Two men charged after police see them leaving scene of attempted break-in

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 14, 2017 8:26 AM

Wayne County sheriff's deputies caught two Goldsboro men leaving the scene of an attempted break-in at an 87-year-old woman's home Thursday morning and arrested them.

Joshua Daniel-Roger Kearney, 29, of 3830 Wayne Memorial Drive, is charged with attempted first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, injury to personal property, interference with an electronic monitoring device and two counts of felony probation violation from orders for arrest.

Brian James Sellers, 28, of 201 Charlie Braswell Road, is charged with attempted first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

The elderly woman called 911 after hearing someone ring her garage doorbell and break out a garage window while she was on her couch in her home on Saulston Road around 1:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the scene and saw a car leaving the woman's driveway and stopped the vehicle.

Kearney and Sellers were inside the car, and deputies reportedly found burglary tools in the passenger area of the car.

The tools were a headlamp, flashlight, hammer and two pairs of gloves.

Deputies also reportedly found illicit substances on Sellers' person, and syringes were found on the side of the road in a bag near the stopped car.

They then took the two men into custody, interviewed them at the Sheriff's Office annex and then took them to the magistrate's office, where they were charged.

Kearney was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond, and Sellers was given a $75,000 secured bond.