City achieves Main Street Center accreditation

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on July 17, 2017 8:27 PM

Goldsboro joins 38 other North Carolina cities in achieving National Main Street Center accreditation status.

Accreditation is based on cities that achieve certain benchmarks and performance standards, including the ability to build sustainable and comprehensive revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, securing an operating budget, tracking progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

The National Main Street Program is administered by the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center, which evaluates local Main Street organizations each year to determine if performance standards have been met.

"Strong, thriving main streets are a key in ensuring strong communities, especially in rural parts of the state," said Anthony Copeland, secretary of the N.C. Department of Commerce.

"These local programs assist communities in bringing jobs and businesses to their downtowns, which helps overall communities enjoy a healthier, more robust economy."

The National Main Street Center announces accredited cities once a year where municipalities have demonstrated best practices in community revitalization.

Other North Carolina cities achieving National Main Street Center accreditation include Belmont, Boone, Brevard, Cherryville, Clinton, Concord, Eden, Edenton, Elkin, Garner, Hendersonville, Hickory, Kings Mountain, Lenoir, Lexington, Lumberton, Marion, Monroe, Morganton, North Wilkesboro, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Roxboro, Rutherfordton, Salisbury, Sanford, Shelby, Smithfield, Spruce Pine, Statesville, Sylva, Tryon, Valdese, Wake Forest, Waxhaw, Waynesville, Williamston and Wilson.