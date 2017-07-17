Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 17

Man charged with drug possession in jail

By Ethan Smith

Detention center officers reportedly found cocaine on a man as he was being processed into the county jail after authorities found a stolen firearm in his car during a traffic stop Friday night.

Rucker Lashawan Nixon, 35, of 610 Park Ave. Apt. 17, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

Members of the Goldsboro/Wayne Regional Crime Enforcement and Targeting (REACT) Team stopped Nixon on North William Street Friday night for a motor vehicle violation.

They then searched Nixon's car because they smelled marijuana, and found a firearm in the center console.

The firearm had been reported as stolen out of Wayne County.

Nixon was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

While Nixon was being processed into the jail, detention center officers allegedly found cocaine on his person.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond for the charges.