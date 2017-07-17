Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 17

Man reports being robbed while riding in car

By Ethan Smith

Police say a man told them he was robbed at gunpoint while riding in a car early Monday morning.

The man told police he was riding in a car in the 100 block of Ervin Drive around 12:15 a.m. when a passenger in the car pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings.

The victim was robbed of $40, a cell phone, his car keys and a pair of black shorts.

After the man was robbed, he was reportedly let out of the vehicle.

A police report said the suspect was a black man and approximately 45 years old, but did not provide any further details.

The victim of the robbery was not harmed.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, did not immediately return a phone call seeking further information about the case.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.