National Night Out plans are taking shape for Goldsboro

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 17, 2017 7:45 PM

Organizers are hoping thousands of people will attend National Night Out in Goldsboro next month.

The event will be held at Herman Park Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In the event of rain, the show will go on inside the Herman Park Center.

The goal of the night is to connect the community to law enforcement in a way people might not get the chance to see otherwise.

"We want them to come out and get to know law enforcement on a different level," said Cpl. Marissa Davis of the Goldsboro Police Department. "They always see us when we're stopping cars and doing our daily routine, but now they can have a decent conversation with a police officer."

On hand for entertainment will be a Karate demonstration and a K-9 demonstration, as well as law enforcement vehicles for people to check out.

"If you want to stick your head in and see the equipment and see what it's like to be in a police car, that opportunity will be there for you," Davis said.

There will also be food and drinks for people while they enjoy getting to know law enforcement and watching the demonstrations.

Additionally, community resources about finances, education and jobs will be available for anyone seeking them.

Those resources include:

• Wayne Community College

• The American Red Cross

• Goldsboro Fire Department

• Jobs Plus

• N.C. Wesleyan College

• N.C. Works Career Center

• The Partnership for Children

• N.C. State Employees Credit Union

• T-Mobile

• U.S Cellular

• Wayne County Public Library

• Wayne County Social Services

"There will be a lot of different resources that'll be right there in one central location," Davis said. "You can go up and talk to them and see how their programs work and see what informational opportunities they have for you."