Would-be robbers foiled by quick-witted employees

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 17, 2017 5:34 PM

Employees at different dollar stores in Wayne County avoided potentially being robbed over the weekend thanks to their quick thinking.

The first incident happened Friday night in Dudley.

A man reportedly walked in the Family Dollar at 3865 U.S. 117 Alternate with his T-shirt covering his face and passed a note to the cashier demanding money.

The note also said the man was armed.

When the cashier read the note, she asked the man if he was serious.

According to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the man replied he was "just playin." He then bought a candy bar and left the store.

At no time did the man brandish a handgun or otherwise indicate he was armed outside of what was written in the note, the report said.

A suspect is listed on the report, but it is unclear if he has been arrested at this time.

The second incident happened Saturday night at Dollar General at 2420 Pikeville-Princeton Road in Pikeville.

Two employees were counting the money at the close of business for the day in the store's office. One of them saw on camera a man wearing all camouflage and a black mask enter the store, "acting strange."

One employee instructed the other employee to close the door and stay inside the office.

A report filed on the incident said the employees watched on camera as the man walked around the counter, over to the safe and looked into its top door.

There was no money in the safe because the employees were doing the final count for the day in the locked office.

The man then walked into the break room and tried unsuccessfully to open the door to the office.

He then fled the store on foot, empty-handed.

It was not clear if the unknown man had a weapon or not.

Anyone with information about these crimes, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.