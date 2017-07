Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 18

Coal ash meeting

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on July 18, 2017 5:50 AM

The Down East Coal Ash Coalition monthly meeting will be held Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1108 Rosewood Road. Agenda items include an update from the Alliance of Carolinians Together Coal Ash meeting with DEQ and the Govenor's office and DEQ Health Protected Performance Standards.