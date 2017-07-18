Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 18

Driver struck by cough syrup bottle

By Ethan Smith

Someone threw a cough syrup bottle into a man's car window on U.S. 70 East Sunday morning and hit him in the face.

The man was reportedly driving east on U.S. 70 when he flashed his lights at a car in the left lane to get them to move over because they were going too slow.

When the car did not move over, the man got into the right lane of traffic and tried to pass the car.

A report filed about the incident with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the man had his window down and he could hear the white, female driver yelling and cursing at him when he tried to pass her.

The man continued to pass the car, at which point the woman flung a cough syrup bottle into the man's car, hitting him in the left side of his face near his eye.

As the car continued down U.S. 70, it kept stopping at different gas stations and the man followed it. As the man pursued the car, he advised deputies of his location so they could meet him there.

Eventually the man followed the car to a field at an undisclosed location, gave up and went back home in Lenoir County.

He then returned to Wayne County to the magistrate's office to report the incident.

The man gave deputies the plastic bottle that was thrown at him, but no fingerprints could be recovered.

The vehicle from which the driver allegedly threw a bottle at the man from is listed on the report as a 2015 black Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.