Two charged after one allegedly runs from traffic stop

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 18, 2017 1:34 PM

Todd Valme

Goldsboro police say they arrested two convicted felons Monday during a traffic stop after one of them tried to flee.

Frank Tyler Valme, 24, of 1023 Maple St., is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resist, delay and obstruct, no operators license, expired registration plate and inspection violation.

Denisha Lashonda Todd, 23, of 404 Wayne Ave. Apt. 4, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said in a press release that Todd and Valme were stopped in the 700 block of Prince Avenue.

Valme allegedly got out of the car and ran away, but was apprehended a short distance away from the stop.

At some point during the stop, Todd reportedly threw a .45 caliber handgun underneath the car.

There was a third person in the car, who was released.

Valme was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Todd was given a $50,000 secured bond.