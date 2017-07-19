Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 19

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 19, 2017 9:10 AM

From staff reports

A planned but unannounced exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base kicked off at 7:45 a.m. today.

The base said in a news release that increased activity on base and extended flying hours might impact local and base residents. At the same time, some customer service support interruptions can also be expected.

The base commissary and exchange will both remain open, according to the release.

The release did not include the duration of the exercise, but said it is being conducted to ensure the base and its airmen are prepared to support overseas operations and effectively meet the mission of the 4th Fighter Wing.

The operation is being called Exercise Thunderdome 17-02.