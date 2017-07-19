Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 19

Cornerstone Award nominations being accepted

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 19, 2017 5:05 PM

Applications are now being accepted for members of the community to nominate a deserving individual for the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce's prestigious Cornerstone Award.

The award is given annually to an individual that has proved to be a "cornerstone" for the county. The dictionary defines a cornerstone as a fundamental building block on which the foundation of something rests.

The nomination form and detailed criteria for the award can be downloaded from the Chamber's website www.waynecountychamber.com.

The award will be presented at the chamber's annual banquet on Jan. 25, 2018. The award recipient's name will also be placed on a plaque and inserted into the ground at the Cornerstone Commons in downtown Goldsboro.

Return completed nomination form by Friday, Sept. 1. Applications can be emailed to laral@waynecountychamber.com, mailed to the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, attention: Lara Landers, at P.O. Box 1107, Goldsboro, NC 27533 or delivered to the chamber at 308 N. William St.

For more information about the Cornerstone Award or the annual banquet, call Landers at the chamber at 919-734-2241.