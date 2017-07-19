Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 19

<< "Governor tours Seymour Johnson" -

Harper House closed temporarily

By From staff reports

Published in News on July 19, 2017 9:38 PM

FOUR OAKS -- Beginning Saturday, the Harper House at Bentonville Battlefield will be temporarily closed for roof replacement.

The house will be closed until at least Aug. 18. The repairs will include a new wooden-shingled roof to replace the one that was installed in 2009.

The Bentonville Battlefield Visitors Center remains open to the public with exhibits and a 15-minute orientation film explaining the history of the battle.

The site is located at 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks.