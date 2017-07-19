Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 19

Police: Dad fights off daughter's would-be suitor who became aggressive

By News-Argus Staff

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating an assault which took place Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

A man came to another man's house near West New Hope Road around 4 p.m., wanting to see the victim's daughter. After the father repeatedly told the visitor to leave the property, the visitor became violent and started throwing punches, the report said.

This led to the two men grappling on the ground, and the father was able to restrain his assailant until officers arrived at the scene.

At some point in the incident, the younger man threatened to kill the father, according to the report.

The victim was advised of the warrant process and told officers he would secure warrants.

It was unclear if any arrests have been made in the case so far, or if either man was injured during the fight.

Goldsboro Police Maj. Anthony Carmon did not immediately return a phone call seeking more information.