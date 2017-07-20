Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 20

Alleged tire-iron assault leads to arrest on existing warrants

By Ethan Smith

By Ethan Smith

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a man on outstanding warrants after he allegedly hit another man with a tire iron Wednesday.

He has yet to be charged for the alleged assault.

Brian Keith Helmick, 31, of 382 Weathervane Road, is charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Each of those charges stem from outstanding warrants deputies discovered he had against him when they responded to the call of the assault.

A report on the incident said Helmick entered his house, where he lives with his girlfriend, and began fighting with another man that was inside.

The girlfriend told police she was knocked over during the course of the altercation, and Helmick allegedly cut her on the inside of her left foot with a knife.

The other man told authorities Helmick hit him in the right shoulder with a tire iron.

Two other people reportedly entered the home and started fighting with the other man who was inside when Helmick went in the house.

Deputies arrived on scene, Helmick was still there and they performed a warrant check on him. They discovered he had three outstanding warrants.

The girlfriend told deputies she and Helmick had an altercation Saturday, and she had taken warrants out against him then.

Helmick was taken to the magistrate's office and charged accordingly.

Deputies advised the alleged assault victims of the warrant process, and both of them were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care for further treatment.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Helmick remained in jail as of Thursday morning, and warrants had not yet been taken out against him for the incident Wednesday.

According to the report, Helmick had a pocket knife in his possession when he was arrested but there was no blood on it.