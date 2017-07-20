Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 20

Math, reading camps still available

By From staff reports

There is still space for student campers in two Wayne Community College day camps -- in the areas of math and reading enrichment.

Rising seventh- and eighth-graders can still enroll in the "Summer Enrichment: The Pre-College Experiment" camps set for July 24-27 ("Jaw-Dropping Math") and July 31-Aug. 3 ("Rise Up with Reading").

Both camps take place on the college campus from 9 a.m. until noon.

They will be led by college instructors and are designed to reinforce and enhance students' regular academic coursework.

The cost of each camp is $60 and includes a camp T-shirt. Registration forms and information can be found by going to www.waynecc.edu/career-exploration-camps or by contacting Lisa Newkirk at 919-739-6931 or ldnewkirk@waynecc.edu.

WCCe encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs. Anyone who anticipates needing accommodation or has questions about access should contact Ms. Newkirk.