Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 17

By From staff reports

July 20, 2017

MOUNT OLIVE -- The annual Michael Martin Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament sponsored by Friendly Mart will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 8:30 a.m at the Southern Wayne Country Club.

The tournament is held annually in memory of state Highway Patrolman Michael Martin, a University of Mount Olive alumnus who was killed in the line of duty.

Stevens Sausage will serve fresh sausage for breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be catered by McCalls Barbecue & Seafood. There will also be a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Sale Auto Mall in which the first player with a hole-in-one on a designated hole will win a new car.

The cost for the event is $80 per player or $320 per team. The entry fee includes cart, food, and beverages.

Entries must be received by Monday, August 1.

The field will be limited to the first 200 players with paid entries. There will also be a silent auction. All contributions will go directly into the Michael Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund and the University of Mount Olive Trojan Club.

All expenses of the tournament, in excess of player entry fees, are underwritten by Friendly Mart.

Friendly Mart is a locally owned and operated group of convenience stores headquartered in Mount Olive. The company operates 19 stores throughout eastern North Carolina.

Vice president and general manager of Friendly Mart Neil Price said, "We are proud to sponsor this tournament and give back to the community."

For more information about the tournament, contact Price at 919-738-7072 or at neil@friendlymartinc.com.