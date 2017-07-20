Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 20

The heat is on

By Steve Herring

Published in News on July 20, 2017 9:31 AM

The break from scorching temperatures made worse by high humidity is over.

Highs are expected to range from the middle to upper 90s Friday through Monday with heat index values in excess of 100 degrees.

Heat advisories may be needed for portions of central North Carolina during that time, according to the National Weather Service's Raleigh office.

Today's high is expected to be near 96 with a heat index as high as 104

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon on Saturday with a high near 97.

Sunday's high is expected to be near 96 and 95 on Monday.