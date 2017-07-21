Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 21

Connecticut fugitive caught at Goldsboro Arby's

By Ethan Smith

A fugitive is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut after the Wayne County Sheriff's Office caught him on North Berkeley Boulevard Thursday.

Modesto Tuessel Reyes, 38, of 381 Hill Loop Road, is charged with felony extradition/fugitive.

The Sheriff's Office said in a press release deputies received a domestic order from someone in Goldsboro Thursday.

When they processed the domestic order, they discovered Reyes was wanted for a burglary in Stamford, Connecticut, and was considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies found him later Thursday at 1103 N. Berkeley Blvd., which is an Arby's fast-food restaurant.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The release said he is currently in the Wayne Count Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.