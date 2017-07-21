Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 21

Police: A man who was shot in the hand Thursday .... wasn't.

By Ethan Smith

That is not a typo in the headline. Police say a 26-year-old man came to the Goldsboro Police Department Thursday morning to say that he had been shot in the hand.

But that might not have been what actually happened.

A report on the incident said the man was shot in the hand while climbing a fence in the 1800 block of Day Circle.

After reporting the alleged shooting to the police, he was taken to the hospital by Wayne County EMS.

But a box is checked on the report saying the information was unfounded, which Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said means the incident didn't happen.

"It would mean that the officers received information, either through the medical folks or through interviews on the scene, that the incident didn't occur," Carmon said.

For filing a false police report, the man could face consequences, Carmon said.

"It depends on the circumstances," Carmon said. "There is an option if they feel the person is being malicious in filing a false report, they can be charged."