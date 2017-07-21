Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 21

Police say man grabbed more than $800 from Herman Park front office

By Ethan Smith

A man walked into the Herman Park Center and stole $882 Thursday afternoon.

A police report said a black man in his 50s who was about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. According to the report, he entered the building at 901 E. Ash Street around 3:30 p.m.

He then reached across the front office counter and took hundreds.

Nobody was in the office at the time of the incident, the report said.

Whoever the man was, police say he fled on foot out the door and headed south.

He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans at the time of the theft.

