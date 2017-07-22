Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 22

Public meeting Monday to discuss with N.C. DOT a proposed realignment of Central Heights Road at Berkeley Boulevard

By Steve Herring

Published in News on July 22, 2017 4:04 PM

The public will have the opportunity Monday to comment on and ask questions about the proposed realignment of Central Heights Road at Berkeley Boulevard and the widening and extension of Oak Forest Road.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold the public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Goldsboro Event Center, 1501 S. Slocumb St.

No formal presentation will be made, and interested residents can stop by anytime during the meeting to speak with DOT representatives about the proposed project.

Comments can also be submitted by phone, email or mail through Monday, Aug. 14.

Currently Central Heights Road crosses the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks just east of Berkeley Boulevard.

The road ends at Berkeley Boulevard just south of Royall Avenue.

Under the plan, Central Heights Road would be realigned so that it would not cross the tracks. Instead it would run parallel to the tracks and align with Royall Avenue at Berkeley Boulevard.

The primary purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow and connectivity on and around this section of Berkeley Boulevard, DOT officials said.

Right of way is scheduled to start in 2019 at an estimated cost of $270,000 with construction to follow in 2021 at a cost of $1.125 million.

There are several other parts of the project.

The city of Goldsboro is partnering with the DOT to acquire the needed right of way and easements necessary to extend Oak Forest Road across the railroad and to extend Fallin Boulevard to Central Heights Road.

A new access road would be built for properties along the existing section of Central Heights Road that would be cut off because of the realignment.

A section of Berkeley Boulevard from the near U.S. 70 West ramp to near Berkeley Commons will be resurfaced.

Project information and materials can be viewed as they become available online at www.ncdot.gov/ projects/publicmeetings.

For additional information, contact Matt Clarke, DOT project engineer, at 509 Ward Blvd., P.O. Box 3165, Wilson, N.C. 27895, or 252-640-6419, or wmclarke@ ncdot.gov.

The DOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting.

Anyone requiring special services should contact Tamara Makhlouf, human environment section, at tmakhlouf@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6072 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

Persons who speak Spanish and do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.