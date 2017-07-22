Races emerge as filing period draws closed
By Steve Herring
Published in News on July 22, 2017 4:13 PM
Scott
Races for mayor and for the at-large board seat in Mount Olive developed in the closing days of filing for November's municipal and sanitary districts.
There is also a four-way race for two seats on the Pikeville Town Board.
In Eureka no one filed for mayor or the two town board seats. They will be filled by write-in votes.
There also are races in several sanitary districts.
Filing opened at noon on July 7 and closed at noon this past Friday.
Mount Olive Mayor Pro-Tem and District 4 Commissioner Joe Scott filed for mayor on opening day.
A three-way contest developed on Thursday when former commissioner Jessie "Jack" Faison and James H. Mayo Jr. filed.
Mayor Ray McDonald Sr. did not seek re-election.
At-large Commissioner Jerry Harper is being challenged by Steve Wiggins who filed Friday.
There is also a race in District 1. Vicky Darden and Hobert Yates filed for the seat now held by Commissioner Kenny Talton who did not seek re-election.
The Rev. Dennis Draper filed in District 4 for the seat now held by Scott.
Barbara Kornegay filed in District 3. She was appointed to the seat in June after Tom Preston resigned to move to Wilmington.
District 2 Commissioner Harlie Junior Carmichael is unopposed in his re-election bid.
In Pikeville, Charles Hooks III filed for mayor.
There are two board seats on the ballot. Incumbent board member Michael Herring is seeking re-election. Also filing were Eric Snoddy, Russell Carpenter and Jimmy Gardner.
Other municipal elections are:
• Walnut Creek, two council seats. Filing were Councilman Pete Benton and John Seegars
• Seven Springs: Mayor Stephen Potter and Commissioners John Lee and Ronda Hughes, filed for re-election. No one filed for the unexpired term of Lisa Cash that is being completed by Commissioner Robert Alan Cash.
The sanitary districts elections are:
• Belfast-Patetown: Six people filed for the five board seats, incumbents Ray Sullivan, Ben Casey, Fred J. Newcomb, Dawn Anderson and Landis H. Davis; and C.L. Minchew.
• Eastern Wayne: Four candidates filed for five board seats, incumbents, Daryl Ray Anderson and Ervin Watts; and Brandon Gray and Anthony L. Smith.
• Fork Township: Four filed for three board seats, incumbents Henry Braswell, Tim Gardner and Danny F. Hope; and Dan E. Seymour.
• Southeastern Wayne: Six filed for five board seats, incumbents Bobby Outlaw, Charlie M. Holloway, James A. Taylor and Rudy Peedin; and Philip Shivar and Debony T. Jones.
• Southern Wayne: Two filed for two board seats, incumbents Sally R. Bowles and Gary Scott.
