Races emerge as filing period draws closed

By Steve Herring

Published in News on July 22, 2017 4:13 PM

Races for mayor and for the at-large board seat in Mount Olive developed in the closing days of filing for November's municipal and sanitary districts.

There is also a four-way race for two seats on the Pikeville Town Board.

In Eureka no one filed for mayor or the two town board seats. They will be filled by write-in votes.

There also are races in several sanitary districts.

Filing opened at noon on July 7 and closed at noon this past Friday.

Mount Olive Mayor Pro-Tem and District 4 Commissioner Joe Scott filed for mayor on opening day.

A three-way contest developed on Thursday when former commissioner Jessie "Jack" Faison and James H. Mayo Jr. filed.

Mayor Ray McDonald Sr. did not seek re-election.

At-large Commissioner Jerry Harper is being challenged by Steve Wiggins who filed Friday.

There is also a race in District 1. Vicky Darden and Hobert Yates filed for the seat now held by Commissioner Kenny Talton who did not seek re-election.

The Rev. Dennis Draper filed in District 4 for the seat now held by Scott.

Barbara Kornegay filed in District 3. She was appointed to the seat in June after Tom Preston resigned to move to Wilmington.

District 2 Commissioner Harlie Junior Carmichael is unopposed in his re-election bid.

In Pikeville, Charles Hooks III filed for mayor.

There are two board seats on the ballot. Incumbent board member Michael Herring is seeking re-election. Also filing were Eric Snoddy, Russell Carpenter and Jimmy Gardner.

Other municipal elections are:

• Walnut Creek, two council seats. Filing were Councilman Pete Benton and John Seegars

• Seven Springs: Mayor Stephen Potter and Commissioners John Lee and Ronda Hughes, filed for re-election. No one filed for the unexpired term of Lisa Cash that is being completed by Commissioner Robert Alan Cash.

The sanitary districts elections are:

• Belfast-Patetown: Six people filed for the five board seats, incumbents Ray Sullivan, Ben Casey, Fred J. Newcomb, Dawn Anderson and Landis H. Davis; and C.L. Minchew.

• Eastern Wayne: Four candidates filed for five board seats, incumbents, Daryl Ray Anderson and Ervin Watts; and Brandon Gray and Anthony L. Smith.

• Fork Township: Four filed for three board seats, incumbents Henry Braswell, Tim Gardner and Danny F. Hope; and Dan E. Seymour.

• Southeastern Wayne: Six filed for five board seats, incumbents Bobby Outlaw, Charlie M. Holloway, James A. Taylor and Rudy Peedin; and Philip Shivar and Debony T. Jones.

• Southern Wayne: Two filed for two board seats, incumbents Sally R. Bowles and Gary Scott.