Camp Liberty focuses on crime prevention

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 23, 2017 3:18 PM

News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Mika Pereira, 7, and other children participating in Camp Liberty raise their hands together as they sing a song during the youth presentation Saturday afternoon at Victory Free Will Baptist Church.

Camp Liberty kicked off Thursday and concluded with a free meal and a youth presentation on Saturday at Victory Free Will Baptist Church.

The camp, which is in its eighth year, focused on crime prevention.

Local businesses offered up support by helping with the free meal that was given at the end of the three-day event.