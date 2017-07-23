Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 23

<< "Public invited to meet principals" - "MOUNT OLIVE MESSENGER: A ghostly stroll through history" >>

Heat index to reach 106 on Monday, temperatures expected to drop on Tuesday

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 23, 2017 6:31 PM

Temperatures in Wayne County will remain high Monday with highs expected to reach the mid-90s and a heat index value of up to 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

But those high temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday, after days of excessive heat warnings for Wayne County and across the eastern part of the state.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Monday, with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Monday night temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-70s.

The National Weather Service urges precaution during high temperature events, such precautions include avoiding strenuous outdoor activities or rescheduling them for the early morning hours or in the evening; wearing light clothing; bringing pets indoors; and not leaving children or pets in a hot vehicle.

Tuesday there is will be a break from the excessive heat with temperatures expected to reach around 90 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.