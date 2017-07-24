Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 24

Man wanted in Georgia armed robbery arrested in Goldsboro

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 24, 2017 4:36 PM

Raheen Jamar Langley

A man wanted for an armed robbery that happened in Byron, Georgia -- during which a 67-year-old clerk was shot -- was captured in Goldsboro Friday and is awaiting extradition.

Police say the man was found in the back of a residence on Fairview Circle and initially provided officers with a false name.

Raheen Jamar Langley, 27, of 805 N. Pineview Ave., is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, probation violation, an order for arrest while driving while license revoked and was charged with three fugitive warrants from Georgia for selling cocaine, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery.

Langley was at 917-B Fairview Circle when officers got information from a concerned citizen about the warrants he had for his arrest out of Georgia.

Officers went to the home and received consent to search for Langley. They found him in the back of the residence, and he gave them a fake name.

The homeowner then gave authorities consent to search for illegal items, and officers recovered a 9 mm handgun Langley reportedly used during the armed robbery in Georgia.

During that armed robbery, a 67-year-old clerk was shot.

Langley was also reportedly in possession of a vehicle stolen out of Macon, Georgia.

He was arrested and charged accordingly.

Langley was put in the Wayne County Jail without bond so he can be extradited back to Georgia, and received an additional $140,000 secured bond for the charges not connected to the Georgia incident.