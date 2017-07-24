Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 24

<< "New sculptures to be selected" - "Three teenagers arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into motor vehicles " >>

Sheriff's Office: Man kills estranged wife and then himself

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 24, 2017 8:32 AM

Full Size Full Size Pictured is an undated photograph of Javier Garcia Aguilar. Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Aguilar killed his wife then himself Sunday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said today a husband killed his estranged wife and then killed himself Sunday night.

The agency said in a press release that 35-year-old Javier Garcia Aguilar and 25-year-old Karla Ayde-Garcia Arellano, were married and had lived together as husband and wife for some time.

According to a press release, authorities currently believe Aguilar killed Arellano and then shot himself a short time after.

They had recently separated, and Aguilar had went to 1351 Ditchbank Road Sunday night in an attempt to reconcile the relationship.

When they saw each other, an argument ensued.

At about 10:15 p.m., Aguilar contacted a family member and requested that the person come to the house on Ditchbank Road immediately.

Then, at about 10:30 p.m., Aguilar went to the home of the parents of Arellano and dropped off the couple's two children without an explanation, which alarmed Arellano's parents.

They went to 1351 Ditchbank Road to check on their daughter.

Her parents found her in the back bathroom, lying on the floor bloodied and unconscious.

Deputies were dispatched to the house at about 10:46 p.m. and found Arellano with a large amount of blood around her head and face, the press release said.

They checked for signs of life and couldn't find any. Wayne County EMS arrived and pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

About an hour later -- at about 11:50 p.m. -- a motorist saw Aguilar's car parked in the 1300 block of Piney Grove Church Road in Seven Springs and stopped to check on him. He was slumped over the wheel of the car, according to the release, and 911 was called.

When authorities got on scene, they found Aguilar dead at the wheel from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His car was sitting in the middle of the lane, running with the lights on.

While the case remains under investigation, there are no suspects being sought and lead detectives currently believe the husband and wife's deaths were a murder-suicide.

Arellano's official cause of death remains to be seen, as both her and Aguilar will be autopsied.