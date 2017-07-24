Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 24

<< "Man wanted in Georgia armed robbery arrested in Goldsboro" -

Temperatures to drop slightly Tuesday, but heat index expected to reach 102 degrees

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 24, 2017 5:39 PM

Temperatures are expected drop slightly on Tuesday with highs approaching the lower 90s.

The heat index value, however, will remain high -- possibly reaching 102 degrees.

There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, with cloudy conditions and possible showers carrying on into the evening hours.

Tuesday night temperatures will dip to the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be significantly cooler, according to the National Weather Service forecast, with highs reaching the mid-80s and a 40 percent chance of rain persisting into the evening.