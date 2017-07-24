Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 24

Three teenagers arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into motor vehicles

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 24, 2017 11:23 AM

Three teenagers -- one only 15 years old -- are facing charges for allegedly breaking into cars over the weekend.

Andrew James Dawson, 17, of 215 Woodbine St., is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and attempted breaking into a motor vehicle.

Austin Charles Williams, 17, of 125 Overbrook Road, is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, attempted breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and purchasing or receiving tobacco products while being under the age of 18 and window tint violation.

The 15-year-old, who is not identified because he is a juvenile, will be charged through the petition process with Juvenile Services.

Additional charged are expected to be filed, according to a press release.

Dawson and Williams were out on bond for various other offenses when they allegedly broke into the cars this weekend.

Williams was reportedly out on bond for narcotic and traffic offenses.

Dawson was out on bond for a multitude of other charges, including narcotics and break-in offenses.

Police learned of the alleged car break-ins Sunday when a resident of Pineridge Lane reported the incident.

The resident said they had a home video surveillance system that showed several subjects breaking into their cars overnight.

While officers took a report about that incident, neighbors in the area began to discover additional break-ins to their cars.

Dawson was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Williams was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Both teens had their first appearance in court Monday.