Police: Man flees traffic stop, throws cocaine out of car window

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 25, 2017 8:05 AM

Brandon Newsome

Police say a man led officers on a chase through the city Saturday when he fled a traffic stop and allegedly threw cocaine out the window of his car.

Brandon Newsome, 26, of 228 Booker St. NW, Pikeville, is charged with felony fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while impaired, resist, delay and obstruct, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and damage to property.

Newsome was initially stopped for driving with a revoked license, but fled the traffic stop.

While officers gave chase, Newsome allegedly threw a bag of what authorities believe to be cocaine out of his car window.

The chase ended in the 200 block of Scott Drive.

Newsome was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.