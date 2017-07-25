Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 25

Teen's car shot into

By Ethan Smith

Police say someone opened fire into a teenager's car as he tried to exit U.S. 70 West onto Wayne Memorial Drive Monday night.

A police report said the 19-year-old was driving along the highway between Spence Avenue and Wayne Memorial Drive when he noticed the car next to him roll down the front passenger's window.

The teenager told police he thought that was odd, so he started to exit onto Wayne Memorial Drive.

When he did this, someone in the car beside him began shooting at his vehicle.

The gunfire reportedly struck his car twice -- one bullet lodged itself in the driver's door and the second ricocheted off the door.

The teenager told police he did not know who shot at him and did not know what type of vehicle the gunfire came from.

The report estimates the damages to the teenager's car at $400.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.