Wednesday temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 25, 2017 4:15 PM

Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 80s, providing a much needed break in the heat.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 70s.

On Thursday, the forecast will be much the same with temperatures remaining in the 80s and partly sunny with a chance of showers in the evening hours.