Child's room is shot into near the scene of a large fight

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 26, 2017 4:03 PM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a bullet went through a child's bedroom around the same time deputies were responding to a large fight Monday night.

A report on the incident said a bullet struck a home in the 700 block of East New Hope Road, going through a child's bedroom window, through the bedroom closet and coming to rest in the hallway of the home.

There were reportedly a group of about 10 to 15 men fighting at the Eastern Wayne Mart nearby prior to the bullet hitting the home.

Deputies were dispatched to the fight and advised while en route that shots had been fired.

The incident was captured on the store's security cameras.

According to the report, deputies reviewed the footage and saw the group of men were fighting in the parking lot near the front doors before half of them hopped in two cars and fled and the other half ran away on foot.

One of the men running away from the store had a gun.

Reportedly, there was no footage of the gun actually being fired, but the incidents were close in proximity.

Someone who drove by the scene during the fight reported her car was struck by a ricocheting bullet. Deputies found her front right fender was dented.

Deputies were able to recover evidence other than the surveillance footage from the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fiasco.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.