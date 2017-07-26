Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 26

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on N.C. 55

By Steve Herring

A pedestrian was hit and killed on N.C. 55 around 9:30 a.m. this morning after running into the path of a pickup truck.

The accident happened in front of the R&M Mobile Home Park, just west of Camp Jubilee Road and about five miles west of Seven Springs.

The section of N.C. 55 between Camp Jubilee and Emmaus Church roads was closed for more than an hour as the Highway Patrol investigated the scene.

The victim has been identified as a middle-aged Hispanic man.

According to the Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling east on N.C. 55 when the man ran in front of the vehicle.

The impact threw the man about 50 feet.

Indian Springs firefighters responded since the initial call indicated that the accident had occurred at N.C. 55 and N.C. 403.

Wayne County Sheriff's deputies responded as well.

The victim and driver have not yet been identified.

More information is expected go be available later today.

