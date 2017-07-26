Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 26

Wayne County schools welcomes new teachers

By Phyllis Moore

July 26, 2017

"Wayne School of Engineering, Goldsboro High School and Wayne Early/Middle, their teachers come back on Tuesday. Other teachers come back August 1."

Classes at the three non-traditional schools start Aug. 7, while the school year across the county resumes Aug. 28.

Several others welcomed the new additions to the district.

"The goal is to make this one of the best systems in North Carolina," said schools superintendent Dr. Michael Dunsmore. "We have a great group of kids that are waiting for you all."

He challenged the gathering to remember a teacher they liked, then think of a teacher they did not like.

"Think about which one you want to be," he said, adding, "These kids are vitally important to us."

Goldsboro Mayor Chuck Allen said the latest group of educators are coming at the "best time ever" into Wayne County and the public schools.

The relationship between the district, the county and city and base is the best it has ever been, he said.

"We're doing things in the last three years that we haven't done in 20 years," Allen said. "There's just a lot of really good things going on, it's just a great time to be here and y'all are vital to the success of our county."