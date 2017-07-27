Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 27

Man charged with possession of a variety of drugs

By Ethan Smith

By Ethan Smith

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says it caught a man with multiple outstanding warrants at a local hotel Tuesday, and found him to be in possession of a variety of drugs.

Ramah Basean Lennox, 28, of 1900 Elton Drive, is charged with trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

Detectives with the Wayne County Drug Unit found Lennox in the parking lot of the Country Inn and Suites, a press release said.

Lennox was wanted by probation and parole for allegedly failing to show up for court.

He also had a child support warrant.

They say they took him into custody without incident, finding seven grams of suspected heroin, one gram of suspected MDMA and a stolen firearm in his possession.

Lennox was charged and given a $18,000 secured bond for his three orders for arrest for failing to show up for court, a $500 cash purge for the child support warrant and a $207,500 secured bond for the new firearm and drug charges against him.

He was put in the Wayne County Jail.