Mount Olive man releases films from his tour at Guadalcanal in during WWII

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 27, 2017 4:38 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Dortch Price

Dortch Price, 97, said he does not know what all of the uproar is about over two 16 mm movies he shot nearly 75 years ago.

After all, the undeveloped film lay forgotten in a drawer at his home near Mount Olive until just over a year ago.

So, what is the uproar about?

Price made the movies while stationed with the U.S. Army Air Forces' 38th Air Materials Squadron on Lunga Beach on the island of Guadalcanal in 1943.

The rare films offer snapshot of the life of the servicemen during that time period.

The films were developed and digitized and are now available online through the State Archives' YouTube page, with complete scene descriptions included.

Look for Price's story, which outlines his service and the history behind the films, in Sunday's issue of the News-Argus. More footage of Price's interview and film will be available at www.newsargus.com Sunday as well.