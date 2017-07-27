Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 27

Temperatures to reach the upper 80s today, Friday shows potential for severe storms

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 27, 2017 8:13 AM

Today the it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight skies will become partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s.

On Friday the chance of storms increase to 70 percent. Friday temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service released a hazardous weather outlook notice for Friday, saying there is a slight risk for severe storms in the afternoon through the evening in advance of a cold front. The main threat, should severe weather arise, will be damaging winds.