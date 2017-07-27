Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 27

Wayne County schools welcome new teachers

By Phyllis Moore

Wayne County Public Schools held new teacher orientation on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a representative from the governor's office and district and local leaders welcoming the latest hires.

The event for new and beginning teachers in the first three years of the profession was held at Spring Creek Middle School, which included training in all grade and curriculum levels.

Keynote speaker for the opening session was LaTanya Pattillo, teacher advisor to Gov. Roy Cooper.

"The previous administration did not have a teacher advisor," said the former teacher, who just left the classroom in March. "Gov. Cooper brought this (position) back. It's important to have the voice of educators."

Ms. Pattillo called herself a representative and an ally for educators across the state, broadcasting the governor's agenda while collecting feedback from the field.

"Think about one or two things that you'd like the governor to do about education -- your thoughts about education, your concerns, the things that bring you joy, what you're hopeful about," she told the audience. "I'm most excited about championing the good things that are happening in education. There are a lot of things going on."

During the final minutes of her time, she solicited comments from the audience. Among the concerns raised were the need for mental health days for teachers, concern about educators being taught Spanish to better communicate with students and parents, and disparities in how veteran teachers are rewarded compared to incentives given to attract beginning teachers to the profession.

Ms. Pattillo said she would share the responses with the governor and legislators.

Dr. Yvette Mason, assistant superintendent for human resources, estimated there were about 140 registered for the orientation, an important tool in preparing for the new school year.

"We're still working on filling vacancies," she told the News-Argus. "We just came out of the leadership retreat. Principals are back in their buildings trying to finalize things.

"Wayne School of Engineering, Goldsboro High School and Wayne Early/Middle, their teachers come back on Tuesday. Other teachers come back August 1."

Classes at the three non-traditional schools start Aug. 7, while the school year across the county resumes Aug. 28.

Several others welcomed the new additions to the district.

"The goal is to make this one of the best systems in North Carolina," said schools superintendent Dr. Michael Dunsmore. "We have a great group of kids that are waiting for you all."

He challenged the gathering to remember a teacher they liked, then think of a teacher they did not like.

"Think about which one you want to be," he said, adding, "These kids are vitally important to us."

Goldsboro Mayor Chuck Allen said the latest group of educators are coming at the "best time ever" into Wayne County and the public schools.

The relationship between the district, the county and city and base is the best it has ever been, he said.

"We're doing things in the last three years that we haven't done in 20 years," Allen said. "There's just a lot of really good things going on, it's just a great time to be here and y'all are vital to the success of our county."