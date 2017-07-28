Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 28

Man shot multiple times on Taylor Street

By Ethan Smith

July 28, 2017

Police say a man was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon on South Taylor Street.

A police report said 20-year-old Sir Calvin Jamez Johnson, of 1605 S. Taylor St., was shot "several times" while he was in the front yard of his father's house, where he also lives.

Johnson was in the front yard of the residence with his father when a white Chrysler with two men inside pulled up and one asked Johnson's father if "that was CK," the report said.

When Johnson's father replied "yes," the shooting started.

Johnson was hit multiple times and taken to Wayne UNC Health Care by the older man in a private car for treatment.

Officers were able to find a bullet hole in the front door of the home.

Johnson's father suffered a laceration on his knee from taking cover from the gunfire.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said Johnson was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Carmon said he did not know Johnson's current condition.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.