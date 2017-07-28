Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 28

Woman escapes injury after 30 shots are fired into her home

By Ethan Smith

Police say a woman escaped injury when 30 bullets were fired at her home early Thursday morning.

A police report said officers responded to 30 shots being fired at 1101 Crawford St. by multiple shooters.

When they arrived on scene, they found numerous shell casings in the road and saw visible damage to the home.

The report did not specify if the shell casings recovered from the scene were of different calibers or the same.

Officers checked on the woman and she said she was feeding her dog when the gunfire erupted, and she does not know who could have done this.

The report estimates the damages to the home at $200, saying there were holes in the walls and the front door and A/C unit were damaged.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, did not return a phone call seeking more information the case by press time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.