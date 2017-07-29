Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 29

Man charged for attempted first-degree murder after Thursday shooting

By Rochelle Moore

Fiante Semaj Amerson

Goldsboro police arrested and charged a Dudley man Friday with attempted first-degree murder following a Thursday afternoon shooting in the city.

Fiante Semaj Amerson, 26, of 104 Farmstead Lane, Dudley, was arrested by police at approximately 1 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Oak Forest Road, according to Goldsboro police.

The arrest followed an investigation stemming from the Thursday shooting that seriously injured Sir Calvin Jamez Johnson, 20, of 1605 S. Taylor St.

Johnson was shot multiple times in the front yard of his father's Goldsboro home on South Taylor Street and transported to the Wayne UNC Health Care emergency room.

Johnson, who was later taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, was listed in serious condition Friday evening, according to police.

Johnson was shot shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday while he was standing in the front yard with his father at the South Taylor Street residence. A white Chrysler vehicle pulled up, with two men inside, and one asked Johnson's father "if that was CK," according to the police report.

Johnson's father, who has not been identified, said, "yes," and the shooting started. Johnson was shot several times, and his father sustained a laceration in his knee after taking cover from the gunfire. Officers also found a bullet hole in the front door of the home.

An investigation following the incident led officers to secure a warrant for Amerson's arrest. Amerson was arrested Friday without incident and placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $1.5 million secured bond. His first court appearance is Monday.

An investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges, according to police.