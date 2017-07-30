Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 30

Meadow Lane construction plans to be reviewed

By Rochelle Moore

Site and construction plans for the new 99,324-square-foot Meadow Lane Elementary School building will be reviewed by the Goldsboro Planning Commission Monday.

The commission will also review site plans for the addition of a 5,040-square-foot modular building planned at the rear of Tommy's Road Elementary School.

The plans will be considered for recommendation to the Goldsboro City Council, which will make a final decision during its Aug. 7 meeting. The planning commission meets Monday, at 7 p.m., in City Hall, at 214 N. Center St.

Plans for the future Meadow Lane school, at 3500 E. Ash St., near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, involve the demolition of one-third of the main school building.

The existing Meadow Lane School will remain open during the partial demolition of the building and construction of the new $20 million school, which will have space for 41 classrooms. Plans also include the temporary addition of a 6,045-square-foot modular building that have space for eight classrooms.

Following the construction and opening of the new school, the remaining buildings on 23-acre property will be demolished.

Site plans also include a new parking lot, with 223 parking spaces, including seven handicapped spaces, and a new driveway configuration at the front of the building, designed to control traffic flow in and out of the school property.

Plans at Tommy's Road Elementary School, at 1150 Tommy's Road, include the addition of a 5,040-square-foot modular building at the back of the building and between the school's pre-kindergarten modular and the playground.

The modular unit will have space for six classrooms as well as restrooms for staff and students. An extension of the covered walkway will continue to the new building, which will be secured with a concrete foundation.

The addition of the modular unit, estimated by school district officials to cost more than $300,000, was recently approved by the Wayne County Board of Education, in a split vote, to alleviate overcrowding.

Tommy's Road Elementary is estimated to exceed its maximum capacity by 283 students in the coming year. Overcrowding problems have already led art and music teachers to leave classrooms and teach from mobile carts.

The Board of Education has started the process of considering a countywide school redistricting plan in an effort to better handle capacity needs at schools throughout Wayne County.

Increasing enrollment has continued to be a challenge for the school, after two modular units were added to the property in 2003, according to city planning department records.

Also during the Monday meeting, the planning commission will consider a conditional-use permit for McIntyre Funeral Home, which is interested in operating a funeral home on Royall Avenue, in a 5,068-square-foot building, near Audubon Avenue.

A conditional-use permit request by Southern Current for the addition of a 23-acre solar farm on Old Smithfield Road has been delayed to a later date, at the request of company officials. Southern Current employees are interested in meeting with area residents to discuss their concerns about the addition of the solar development prior to moving forward.