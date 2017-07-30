Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 30

Schools to host open houses

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on July 30, 2017 1:45 AM

Wayne County Public Schools will host several open house events next week, covering the three schools operating on the non-traditional academic calendar.

First up is Goldsboro High School, which will host a Freshman Sneak-Peek on Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Incoming ninth grade students will have the chance to see the school, meet their teachers and get a feel for what awaits them in high school.

Goldsboro High will open its doors again Thursday at 6 p.m., for all parents and students grades 9-12.

Wayne Early Middle College High School will hold three open house events throughout the week.

The first, on Aug. 1, will take place for rising juniors in the Moffatt Auditorium at Wayne Community College beginning at 6 p.m. Seniors and sophomores can pick up their schedules at the WEMCHS conference room in the Hocutt Building from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Finally, the school will host another open house for freshmen at the Moffatt Auditorium on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The third school, Wayne School of Engineering, will host its "Floating Open House" on Thursday.

Students and parents can stop by the school anytime between noon to 4 p.m. and 5 until 7 p.m.

The school will not accept visitors between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to give teachers a break for dinner.