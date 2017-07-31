Convention center update tops commissioners' agenda
By Staff Reports
Published in News on July 31, 2017 5:50 AM
Wayne County commissioners meet Tuesday, starting with an agenda briefing at 8 a.m. The followed formal session will start at 9 a.m. Both will be held in the commissioners' meeting room of the fourth floor of the Wayne County Courthouse Annex.
James B. Wade Jr. will present a progress report on the $20 million Maxwell Regional Agricultural and Convention Center. The center is more than halfway complete and remains on target to open March 1, 2018.
Also on the agenda is a presentation by Goldsboro City Councilman Mark Stevens.