Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 31

<< "Convention center update tops commissioners' agenda" - "Spring Creek Starts PTA" >>

Law makes drones near prisons illegal

By Staff Reports

Published in News on July 31, 2017 5:50 AM

A new bill that makes it illegal to fly a drone over or near prisons and jails has been signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Drones have been found carrying contraband at or near North Carolina prisons at least twice, with about half a dozen cases in recent years of drones spotted flying near prisons.

Earlier this month in South Carolina, an inmate escaped from a maximum security prison using a tool reportedly delivered to him by drone.

Under the new law, anyone who uses drones to deliver weapons or other contraband to North Carolina inmates could be charged with felonies, while flying a drone within 500 feet of a prison could result in a misdemeanor charge.

"Criminals look to exploit the latest technology, and we must make sure our laws keep up," Cooper said. "Drones are the newest way to get drugs and weapons behind prison walls, and this law will help law enforcement fight prison contraband and the crime it causes."

With summer officially here, more and more drone operators are heading outdoors to enjoy this technology.

An estimated 19,000 North Carolinians now own and operate drones for recreational purposes.

"Drones are an exciting new technology, and we want people to be able to enjoy them safely and responsibly," said Division of Aviation Director Bobby Walston. "All drone operators should make safety their number one priority and take the time to understand the rules and guidelines."

North Carolina's Division of Aviation website helps operators learn how to use drones, also called unmanned aircraft systems, safely and legally in North Carolina.

The N.C. Department of Transportation, along with the Federal Aviation Administration and model aircraft enthusiast groups, have established several safety guidelines that when followed could ensure a fun and safe experience:

* Always fly below an altitude of 400 feet and fly within your direct line of sight.

* Do not fly within 5 miles of an airport without notifying that airport first.

* Never fly near emergency response efforts, other aircraft, public events, or directly over people.

* Do not fly drones that weigh more than 55 pounds or for compensation.

* Night flying is not recommended, even if your drone is equipped with lights.

North Carolinians interested in flying a drone for commercial or government operations must obtain a permit from the N.C. Division of Aviation.

Before applying, prospective users must pass the DOT's unmanned aircraft systems knowledge test.

The permitting system began in 2016 and is designed to help drone owners better understand restrictions on drone use through a simple and efficient online process.

More than 1,200 North Carolinians have received drone operator permits since the system's launch. Those wishing to fly a drone in North Carolina must also meet all federal requirements.