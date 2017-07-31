Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 31

<< "Man who was fatally hit by truck is identified " - "Speedway on New Hope Road is robbed" >>

Man assaults handicapped person

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 31, 2017 3:58 PM

Police say someone assaulted a handicapped man twice in the span of a few minutes early Saturday morning.

A police report said a man was sleeping on the front porch of a home on North Kornegay Street, which the victim of the alleged assault owns.

The owner of the property is reportedly nearly bedridden and cannot walk on his own accord.

He informed police the man has been sleeping on the front porch of the home, and his mother lives in the home.

The alleged assailant was reportedly intoxicated and became aggressive when the victim asked him to leave.

Police say the alleged assailant reportedly got on top of the victim and punched him in the face several times.

The alleged assailant's uncle pulled him off of the victim, and his mother then said the police had been called.

The report said the man then replied, "Well, if the law is coming, I'm going to cop a charge," and assaulted the handicapped victim again.

The report said the alleged assailant left the area before police arrived.

The victim had several scrapes on his forehead and police informed him on how to secure warrants.